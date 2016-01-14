FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual says in talks with CNP Assurances over insurer stake
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual says in talks with CNP Assurances over insurer stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the Brazilian investment bank which is selling assets in the wake of the November arrest of founder André Esteves, is in talks with France’s CNP Assurances SA over the sale of a 51 percent stake in Brazilian insurer Pan Seguros SA.

BTG Pactual has entered exclusive talks with CNP Assurances for the disposal of its entire stakes in Pan Seguros SA and in insurance broker Pan Corretora SA, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the two companies were discussing the deal. Citing sources, it said first-round bids in December valued the stakes at 1 billion to 1.3 billion reais ($250 million to $324 million).

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.