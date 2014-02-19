FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pan African Resources H1 revenue falls 6 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Pan African Resources H1 revenue falls 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Pan African Resources PLC : * Says the group’s gold sold increased by 123.0% to 100,172oz (2012: 44,926oz). * Says gold resource inventory increased by 494.9% to 35.1moz (2012: 5.9moz) * Says gold reserve inventory increased by 666.7% to 9.2moz (2012: 1.2moz). * Says revenue decreased by 6.2% to ZAR601.6 million (2012: ZAR641.2 million) * Says EBITDA decreased by 17.6% to ZAR231.6 million (2012: ZAR281.0 million) * Says cash cost per kilogram increased by 9.2% to zar254,506/kg (2012:

zar233,021/kg) * Says final six months of our financial year is likely to be challenging * Says lower grade cycle at evander mines will impact production as well as

cash unit costs * Continue to seek ways of mitigating situation to continue to deliver returns

to shareholders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.