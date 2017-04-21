FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Panasonic says it switches to all-cash offer to buy out PanaHome
#Consumer Electronics
April 21, 2017 / 10:00 AM / 4 months ago

Panasonic says it switches to all-cash offer to buy out PanaHome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp said on Friday it has decided to make an all-cash offer to buy the rest of PanaHome Corp worth 92.4 billion yen ($846.9 million), cancelling an earlier stock-swap agreement.

Panasonic already owns 54.18 percent in PanaHome and it offers to pay 1,200 yen per share to acquire the rest of the shares, it said in a statement.

The offer represents a 16.4 percent premium to Friday's closing price.

Panasonic said last year it had agreed to buy out its subsidiary through an all-stock deal. ($1 = 109.1100 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

