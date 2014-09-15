FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama sets guidance on 10-year US dollar bond - source
September 15, 2014

Panama sets guidance on 10-year US dollar bond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama has set price guidance of 160bp area over US Treasuries on a benchmark-sized US dollar bond, according to market sources.

The guidance range, defined as 160bp plus or minus 10bp over US Treasuries, came tight to initial price thoughts of 175bp area released earlier on Monday.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to arrange the offering, which is expected to price as soon as possible. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

