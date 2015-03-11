FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama launches US$1.25bn 10-year bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 5:08 PM / 3 years ago

Panama launches US$1.25bn 10-year bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama is set to raise US$1.25bn through the issuance of a new 10-year bond, which was launched on Wednesday at a final spread of 178bp over US Treasuries, according to market sources.

Final terms on the deal, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, came at the tight end of guidance of 180bp area (+/-2bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 200bp area released earlier in the day.

Proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes and for liability management transactions.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers on the transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.