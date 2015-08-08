FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama temporarily restricts draft of vessels in the canal
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 8, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

Panama temporarily restricts draft of vessels in the canal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Panama Canal Authority will temporarily lower the maximum draft of ships passing through the canal, due to droughts caused by El Nino, authorities said on Friday.

Starting on Sept. 8, the greatest draft allowed will be 39 feet (11.89 m), down from the current maximum of 39.5 feet (12.04 m), the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) said.

The change could affect about 20 percent of ships that use this route, ACP records show.

If the droughts persist, authorities said they could further reduce the draft to 38.5 feet (11.73 m), starting on Sept. 16. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.