Completion of Panama Canal expansion risks delay due to cracks-official
September 22, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Completion of Panama Canal expansion risks delay due to cracks-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - There is a risk that the completion of a multi-billion expansion of the Panama Canal could be delayed after cracks were detected in the concrete walls of one of the locks last month, the waterway’s deputy administrator said on Tuesday.

Manuel Benitez said however the Panama Canal Authority hoped that the expansion would still be complete and open for business in April next year.

“It is likely,” he told Reuters, when asked if there was a risk of delay, adding he was waiting for an update from the consortium handling the expansion. “Everything depends on the contractor.”

“What we dont want is to speed this thing up if the result is not up to the quality (required).”

The Panama Canal’s current expansion plan was originally set at $5.25 billion but the costs rose and the administrator became locked in a dispute with building consortium Grupo Unidos Por el Canal (GUPC), which built the third set of locks. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Elida Moreno)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
