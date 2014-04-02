FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Panama quake revised to 5.8, no report of damage, injuries
#Energy
April 2, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Panama quake revised to 5.8, no report of damage, injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Magnitude revised, light to moderate shaking reported)

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit Panama on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake came a day after Chile was shaken by an 8.2 magnitude quake that killed six people and set off a tsunami with 7-foot (2-meter) waves.

The Panama quake was centered about 38 miles (61 km) south of David, Panama, at a depth of 17.3 miles (28 km). The USGS originally reported the magnitude at 6.2 and depth at 6.2 miles (10 km).

Panama’s head of emergency services, Arturo Alvarado, said there were no reports of damage or injuries but that schools and homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. A USGS tweet said it had received citizens’ reports of light and moderate shaking. (Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Jim Loney)

