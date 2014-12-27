FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Quake hits off Panama's Pacific coast, no damage reported
December 27, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Quake hits off Panama's Pacific coast, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds no damages reported)

PANAMA CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off Panama’s Pacific coast on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake, initially reported as having a magnitude of 6.0, was relatively shallow at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) below the seabed. It struck in the early evening 132 miles (213 km) south of the town of David.

The quake was not felt in the capital, Panama City. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Elida Moreno in Panama City; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Ken Wills)

