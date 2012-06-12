FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Panama's inflation stuck at 6 pct in May
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 8:17 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Panama's inflation stuck at 6 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Panama’s inflation rate remained at 6 percent in May after consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in the month, the government statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Increased costs for food, beverages and clothing were the top drivers of the rise in consumer prices in May, partly offset by lower gas prices. In April, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent on a month-by-month basis.

For the year through May, food and beverage prices were up 8.9 percent, and goods and services were up 6.5 percent, the statistics agency said.

Inflation is slowly coming down after clocking at 6.3 percent in March, the seventh consecutive month above 6 percent, but rapid economic growth is expected to keep up price pressures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.