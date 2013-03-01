FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Panama economy grew 10.7 pct in 2012-statistics agency
#Market News
March 1, 2013

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Panama economy grew 10.7 pct in 2012-statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2011 growth on updated information from stats agency in 2nd paragraph)

PANAMA CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Panama’s economy notched up its second consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2012, driven by a $5.25 billion expansion of its canal and the development of Central America’s first subway.

Panama’s economy expanded 10.7 percent in 2012, the government statistics agency reported Friday, compared to 10.8 percent in 2011. Growth in the fourth quarter was 10 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Krista Hughes)

