PANAMA CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Panama's annual inflation rate accelerated in June, figures released on Friday showed. June 2013 May 2013 June 2012 Change on month (pct) 0.3 0.4 -0.1 Change on year (pct) 4.1 3.7 5.8 Index (base 2002) 148.3 147.8 142.4 Food & beverage, 5.9 5.3 9.4 year(pct)