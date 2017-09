PANAMA CITY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Panama's annual inflation rate eased to 2.1 percent in August versus a 2.2 percent reading in July, government figures showed on Friday, citing lower transport, health and clothing costs. However, month on month, prices inceased in August 0.1 percent versus July. Aug 2014 July 2014 Aug 2013 Change on month (pct) 0.1 -0.8 0.3 Change on year (pct) 2.1 2.2 3.9 Index (base 2002) 152.2 152.0 149.1 Food & beverage, 1.4 1.3 5.5 year(pct) (Reporting by Elida Moreno)