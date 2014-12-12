Panama consumer prices fell in November on low fuel costs

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Panamanian consumer prices dropped in November compared with the prior month as plunging energy costs pushed transportation prices lower, data released by the statistics office on Friday showed.

Monthly prices in the Central American nation contracted 0.3 percent after shirnking 0.1 percent in October, according to the figures. It was the steepest monthly fall since July.

Transportation costs shrank 1.9 percent in the month, while utlity prices rose 0.5 percent, the statistics office said.

The office did not publish annual inflation data and said it had changed its base year to 2013 from 2002. (Reporting by Elida Moreno, editing by G Crosse)