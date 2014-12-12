FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panama consumer prices fell in November on low fuel costs
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 11:35 PM / 3 years ago

Panama consumer prices fell in November on low fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Panamanian consumer prices dropped in November compared with the prior month as plunging energy costs pushed transportation prices lower, data released by the statistics office on Friday showed.

Monthly prices in the Central American nation contracted 0.3 percent after shirnking 0.1 percent in October, according to the figures. It was the steepest monthly fall since July.

Transportation costs shrank 1.9 percent in the month, while utlity prices rose 0.5 percent, the statistics office said.

The office did not publish annual inflation data and said it had changed its base year to 2013 from 2002. (Reporting by Elida Moreno, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.