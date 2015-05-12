Panama consumer prices rise 0.5 pct in April vs March

PANAMA CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Panama rose 0.5 percent in April compared with the prior month, the country’s statistics office said on Tuesday.

The rise was driven by higher restaurant and hotel costs as well as alcohol and tobacco prices, the office said.

The annual inflation rate for the month was flat. The economy ministry is projecting annual inflation will run around 1.7 percent this year, down from a 2.6 percent rate in 2014. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)