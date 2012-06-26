FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Panama April economic activity up 7.8 pct yr/yr
June 26, 2012 / 11:02 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Panama April economic activity up 7.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Panama’s economy grew 7.8 percent in April compared to the same month a year earlier, the government said on Tuesday.

The monthly figure pointed to growth of 9.0 percent for the first four months of the year driven by industries linked to the Panama Canal, such as transport and storage.

The government maintains a forecast of nearly 10 percent growth for 2012 driven by strong public and private investment in the canal, such as a $5.25 billion expansion. (Reporting by Elida Moreno)

