UPDATE 1-Panama May economic activity rises 8.7 pct yr/yr

PANAMA CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Panama’s economy grew 8.7 percent in May compared to the same month a year earlier, led by gains in the construction sector as part of an ongoing expansion of the Panama Canal, the government said on Thursday.

The government maintains a forecast of nearly 10 percent growth for 2012 driven by a $5.25-billion expansion of the canal.

Rapid growth has pressured inflation this year, but recent consumer price data showed annual inflation cooling in June to 5.8 percent from a 6 percent rate in May. (Reporting by Elida Moreno, Editing by G Crosse)