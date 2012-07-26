FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Panama May economic activity rises 8.7 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 4:48 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Panama May economic activity rises 8.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

PANAMA CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Panama’s economy grew 8.7 percent in May compared to the same month a year earlier, led by gains in the construction sector as part of an ongoing expansion of the Panama Canal, the government said on Thursday.

The government maintains a forecast of nearly 10 percent growth for 2012 driven by a $5.25-billion expansion of the canal.

Rapid growth has pressured inflation this year, but recent consumer price data showed annual inflation cooling in June to 5.8 percent from a 6 percent rate in May. (Reporting by Elida Moreno, Editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.