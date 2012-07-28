FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama to grow 8 percent in 2013: economy minister
July 28, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Panama to grow 8 percent in 2013: economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Panama’s economy will grow by 8 percent in 2013, maintaining its place as one of the fastest growing economies in the region, Panama’s Economy and Finance Minister Frank De Lima said on Friday.

In an interview with Reuters, De Lima said that he continues to expect 10 percent growth in 2012.

Panama’s economy has not been affected by the global economic slowdown thanks to expansion of the Panama Canal and investment in mining and construction, De Lima said.

Panama’s ecomomy grew by 10.6 percent in 2011.

