Panama inflation speeds up to 6.0 pct in July
August 11, 2012

Panama inflation speeds up to 6.0 pct in July

PANAMA CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Panama’s 12-month inflation rate sped up in July to 6.0 percent, the government statistics agency said on Friday.

Consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in July from June, pushed up by an electricity price hike and rising costs for fresh meat. In June, prices fell by 0.1 percent from a month earlier.

Inflation slowed to 5.8 percent in June, falling below 6.0 percent for the first time in eight months. Rapid economic growth, boosted by an expansion of the Panama Canal, is expected to keep up price pressures.

The government maintains a forecast of nearly 10 percent growth for 2012.

