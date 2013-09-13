FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Panama's economic growth accelerates in second quarter
September 13, 2013 / 11:08 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Panama's economic growth accelerates in second quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Panama’s economy grew by 7.6 percent in the second quarter, led by brisk activity in the construction and mining sectors, the government statistics agency said on Friday.

Growth picked up from the first quarter, when the economy expanded by an upwardly revised 7.3 percent.

Still, the pace of growth has eased from 2012, when the economy grew by 10.8 percent.

The global economic slowdown has dampened trade through Panama’s canal and ports, partly due to a delay in the opening of an expansion to the country’s waterway.

The expansion to the canal is not expected to be operational until mid-2015. The delay has persuaded shippers such as Maersk Line to use alternative routes from Asia such as the Suez Canal, which can accommodate bigger ships.

Panama’s economy has also been affected by a dispute with two of its biggest trading partners, Colombia and Venezuela, which has disrupted Panama’s Colon Free Trade Zone, the world’s largest duty-free area after Hong Kong.

Venezuelan traders owe the free trade zone about $1.2 billion because of difficulties exchanging the Venezuelan bolivar for dollars. Meanwhile, Colombia has imposed additional surcharges on importing items such as clothes and shoes.

Panama’s Economy Ministry expects overall growth of 8.5 percent in 2013, while the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America predicts growth of 7.5 percent.

