PANAMA CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Panama's annual inflation rate was steady in October, government figures released Wednesday showed. October 2013 September October 2012 2013 Change on 0.1 0.1 0.1 month (pct) Change on year 3.9 3.9 5.3 Index (base 149.4 149.2 143.8 2002) Food & 6 5.5 7.2 beverage, year(pct)