TABLE-Panama annual inflation slows in July to 2.2 pct
August 12, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Panama annual inflation slows in July to 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A drop in fresh food prices
pushed down inflation in Panama in July, the government said on
Tuesday. 
    The annual inflation rate fell to 2.2 percent in July from a
3.4 percent rate in June, the government said, noting lower
prices for rice, legumes and dried vegetables.
    
                        July 2014   June 2014  July 2013
 Change on month (pct)  -0.8        0.5        0.3
 Change on year (pct)   2.2         3.4        4.1
 Index (base 2002)      152.0       153.3      148.3
 Food & beverage,       1.3         4.9        5.9
 year(pct)                                     
 
    

 (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
