TABLE-Panama annual inflation slows in July to 2.2 pct

PANAMA CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A drop in fresh food prices pushed down inflation in Panama in July, the government said on Tuesday. The annual inflation rate fell to 2.2 percent in July from a 3.4 percent rate in June, the government said, noting lower prices for rice, legumes and dried vegetables. July 2014 June 2014 July 2013 Change on month (pct) -0.8 0.5 0.3 Change on year (pct) 2.2 3.4 4.1 Index (base 2002) 152.0 153.3 148.3 Food & beverage, 1.3 4.9 5.9 year(pct) (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)