UPDATE 1-Panama annual inflation quickens to 2.3 pct in September
October 14, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Panama annual inflation quickens to 2.3 pct in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds government lowering inflation projection)
    PANAMA CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Panama's annual inflation
rate accelerated in September to 2.3 percent versus a 2.1
percent reading in August as prices of healthcare and food and
drink picked up, government figures released on Monday showed. 
    Separately, Panama's economy and finance ministry said it
had lowered its 2014 inflation projection to 3 percent, down
from an earlier projection of 4 percent, thanks mainly to a fall
in the price of food over the summer. 
                   (Sept 2014)   (Aug 2014)    (Sept 2013)
 Change on month   0.3           0.1           N/A
 (pct)                                         
 Change on year    2.3           2.1           3.9
 (pct)                                         
 Index (base       152.7         152.2         149.2
 2002)                                         
 Food & beverage,  2.2           1.4           5.5
 year(pct)                                     
 

 (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Ken Wills)

