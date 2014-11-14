FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama annual inflation dips slightly to 2.1 pct in Oct
November 14, 2014

Panama annual inflation dips slightly to 2.1 pct in Oct

PANAMA CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Panama's annual inflation
rate slowed slightly in October to 2.1 percent from a 2.3
percent reading in September as prices for water, power and fuel
fell during the month, government figures released on Thursday
showed.
    Consumer prices in October fell 0.1 percent compared with
September, the data showed.
     
                   (Oct 2014)    (Sept 2014)   (Oct 2013)
 Change on month   -0.1          0.3           0.1
 (pct)                                         
 Change on year    2.1           2.3           3.9
 (pct)                                         
 Index (base       152.5         152.7         149.4
 2002)                                         
 Food & beverage,  1.9           2.2           6.0
 year(pct)                                     
 

 (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Ken Wills)

