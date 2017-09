MEXICO CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Panama rose 0.9 percent in March, compared with the prior month, the statistics office said on Monday.

The rise was due to higher telecommunications, transportation and restaurant costs, the office said.

The annual inflation rate for the month was flat. The economy ministry is projecting annual inflation will run around 1.7 percent this year, down from a 2.6 percent rate in 2014. (Reporting by Elida Moreno. Editing by Andre Grenon)