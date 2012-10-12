UPDATE 1-Panama inflation eases to 5.4 pct in September

PANAMA CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Panama’s annual consumer price inflation rate slowed slightly in September, decelerating to 5.4 percent from 6.1 percent in August, its lowest rate in more than a year, the government statistics agency said on Friday.

Consumer prices in the Central American country rose by 0.1 percent in September from August, the agency added.

The 12-month inflation rate fell to its lowest since August 2011, when it hit 5.3 percent.

Compared to the same period last year, food and beverage costs rose 7.9 percent and transportation prices increased 4.5 percent. Furniture and household equipment were also up by 5.2 percent.

But price rises in September were slightly offset by a decline in the cost of vegetables and home phone services, the agency said.

Panama’s rapidly growing economy expanded 10.6 percent in 2011, helped by an ongoing $5.3 billion expansion of the Panama canal and heavy infrastructure spending. Its dollarized economy is one of Latin America’s top performers.

Nonetheless, that growth has kept inflation high, peaking at 6.8 percent in November 2011.

But in recent months inflation has slowed after clocking in at 6.3 percent in March, the seventh consecutive month above the 6 percent level forecast by the finance ministry for 2012.