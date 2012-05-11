FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Panama's annual inflation at 6.0 pct in April
May 11, 2012

UPDATE 1-Panama's annual inflation at 6.0 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, May 11 (Reuters) - Panama consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in April compared with March and were 6.0 percent higher in the 12 months through April, the government statistics agency said on Friday.

The annual inflation rate has continued its downward trajectory since a peak of 6.8 percent in November.

A rise in the cost of transport, food, drinks, clothes and furniture contributed to the April rise in prices, the government said.

The government projects that Panama will close the year with an annual inflation rate of 4.5 percent, lower than the 2011 rate of 5.9 percent.

