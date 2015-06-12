FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama annual inflation at 0.4 pct in May
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 2 years ago

Panama annual inflation at 0.4 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Panama rose to 0.4 percent in May after remaining flat in April, the country’s statistics office said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in May from April.

The rise was driven by higher transportation costs as well as a boost in alcohol and food prices, the office said.

The government is projecting annual inflation of around 2 percent this year, down from 2.6 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
