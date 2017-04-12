DIARY - Today in Washington - April 17
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
PANAMA CITY, April 12 Annual inflation in Panama cooled in March compared with February, as prices for transportation, food and beverages slid, official data showed on Wednesday.
Inflation reached 1.5 percent in March, compared with a 1.9 percent annual rate in February, Panama's National Institute of Statistics and Census said.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in March. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Leslie Adler)
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, underscoring the magnitude of the loss of economic growth momentum in the first quarter.