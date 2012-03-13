UPDATE 1-Panama inflation tops 6 pct for year through February

PANAMA CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Panama’s consumer prices shot up 6.4 percent for the year through February, the sixth consecutive month that annual inflation topped 6 percent, the country’s statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in February alone compared with a month earlier.

The jump reversed a downward trend in annual inflation, which had fallen to 6.1 percent in January after peaking at 6.8 percent in November.

In Panama, an isthmus nation dependent on imports, food and beverage prices increased 1.3 percent for the month and rose 7.9 percent for the year.

Transportation prices jumped 0.9 percent for the month and climbed 11.4 percent on the year.

Panama’s diverse services economy expanded by 10.6 percent of GDP in 2011, but high inflation has some economists warning the small Central American country’s economy has overheated.