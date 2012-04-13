FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Panama's annual inflation again tops 6 pct in March
April 13, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Panama's annual inflation again tops 6 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - Panama consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in March compared with February and were 6.3 percent higher in the 12 months through March, the government statistics agency said on Friday.

Rising private education tuition and gasoline prices were the top drivers of consumer price rises in March, the seventh consecutive month Panama has notched inflation above 6 percent.

For the year through March, transportation prices were up 10.2 percent with food and beverages adding 7.7 percent, the statistics agency said.

