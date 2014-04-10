Panama to build second subway line with tender due in April

PANAMA CITY, April 9 (Reuters) - Panama will build a second subway line, with a tender expected before the end of April for construction of the project costing up to $2 billion, the head of the subway said on Wednesday.

Panama’s metro, a 13.7 kilometer line that also cost $2 billion, began service last week, becoming Central America’s first subway. The second line would stretch 23 kilometers (14 miles) with 17 stations, said Roberto Roy, the executive secretary of the subway.

Roy said he hoped to present potential bidders with details of the project before the end of April, although he added there is no set date.

“Then there will be three months for them to present their bid, and then a month-and-a-half for us to decide,” he said.

Panama is in the midst of an infrastructure boom, thanks to the multi-billion dollar expansion of the Panama canal, which has given the small Central American nation the fastest-growing economy in the Americas.

Panama, with a population of around 3.7 million, escaped the worst of the global recession, expanding at an average rate of 8 percent over the past six years. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Ken Wills)