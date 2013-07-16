FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says 'strongly supports' Panama inspection of N.Korea ship
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 16, 2013 / 4:42 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. says 'strongly supports' Panama inspection of N.Korea ship

Paul Eckert

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday commended Panama’s search and seizure of a North Korean-flagged ship traveling from Cuba to the Panama Canal and offered Washington’s help if requested.

“The United States strongly supports Panama’s decision to inspect the DPRK flagged vessel,” said State Department deputy spokesman Patrick Ventrell, using the initials for North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The United States commends the action that the government of Panama took in this case,” he added. (Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.