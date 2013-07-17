Cuba says loaded seized North Korean cargo ship with 'obsolete' weapons

HAVANA, July 16 (Reuters) - Cuba said a North Korean cargo ship seized in Panama on Monday was loaded at one of its ports with 10,000 tons of sugar and 240 tons of “obsolete defensive weaponry,” according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Cuba said the weapons were being sent back to North Korea for repair and included two anti-aircraft batteries, nine disassembled rockets, and two MiG-21 aircraft, all Soviet-era military weaponry built in the middle of the last century. (Writing by David Adams; Editing by Stacey Joyce)