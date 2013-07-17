FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama says has asked U.N. to advise on North Korean arms ship
July 17, 2013 / 4:41 PM / in 4 years

Panama says has asked U.N. to advise on North Korean arms ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Panama’s Security Minister said on Wednesday the Central American country had asked the United Nations to advise on how to proceed in the case of the North Korean ship caught smuggling arms from Cuba through its canal.

Jose Raul Mulino said he expects Panama to hand over the ship and its contents to the United Nations, noting that Panamanian officials had discovered two more containers with suspected arms, adding to the two already found. (Reporting by Lomi Kriel and Gabriel Stargardter)

