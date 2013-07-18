FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN committee to probe North Korean arms ship seized by Panama
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

UN committee to probe North Korean arms ship seized by Panama

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, July 18 (Reuters) - A U.N. Security Council sanctions committee will examine the case of a North Korean ship that was intercepted by Panama and found to be carrying arms from Cuba, Britain’s U.N. envoy said on Thursday.

Panama stopped the North Korean ship last week and seized its cargo. Authorities discovered missile equipment, MiG fighter jets and other arms aboard that Cuba said were “obsolete” Soviet-era weapons being sent to North Korea for repair.

“Thanks to good work by Panama, U.N. sanctions committee will examine what looks like illegal Cuban arms shipment to DPRK (North Korea),” Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant posted on Twitter.

A U.N. arms embargo on North Korea covers all exports by Pyongyang and most imports, with the exception of small arms and light weapons and related materiel. But in order to export small arms to Pyongyang, states must notify the Security Council’s North Korea sanctions committee in advance. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
