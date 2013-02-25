FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Power outage sweeps Panama but canal not affected
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 10:25 PM / in 5 years

Power outage sweeps Panama but canal not affected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Large swathes of Panama were hit by a power outage on Monday although the country’s canal, one of the world’s major trade routes, was not affected and remained open, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

“There was an incident at the Panamanian Electricity System, which caused an interruption in service that brought the whole system down,” Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica (Etesa), one of Panama’s chief electricity providers, said in a statement.

Etesa gave no further details.

A source close to the Panama Canal Authority (ACP), which manages the canal, said the waterway remained open.

Nearly 220 million tonnes of cargo crossed the canal in 2012, according to Panama Canal Authority data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.