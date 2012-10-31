Moody's upgrades Panama bond rtg to Baa2, outlook revised to stable

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday upgraded the government of Panama’s bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3, citing better debt metrics and the country’s growth prospects.

The outlook was also revised to stable from positive, Moody’s said in a statement.

The upgrade reflects “Panama’s ongoing economic dynamism and positive medium-term growth prospects” as well as continued debt metric improvement, Moody’s said.

“The stable outlook is based on Moody’s expectation that growth in Panama will remain solid - if not quite as stellar as in the past two years,” the credit ratings agency added.