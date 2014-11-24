FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slim's Ideal says Panama asset seizure order unlawful
#Market News
November 24, 2014

Slim's Ideal says Panama asset seizure order unlawful

PANAMA CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s infrastructure firm Ideal described on Monday as unlawful a seizure order by a Panamanian court on some its assets, which stemmed from a legal battle over a hydroelectric plant in the Central American country.

Ideal said in a statement the order by the Panamanian court did not specify the quantity of assets to be seized and was therefore still unresolved.

The plant concession was originally granted to businessman Julio Cesar Lisac, but authorities revoked it and awarded it to Slim, newspaper La Estrella de Panama reported. A 2010 court ruling in favor of Lisac was never executed, it added. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Alexandra Alper)

