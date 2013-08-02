FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P affirms Panama BBB sovereign credit rating
August 2, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

S&P affirms Panama BBB sovereign credit rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Friday affirmed its BBB long-term sovereign foreign currency credit rating on Panama citing strong economic growth prospects.

“The outlook on the long-term rating remains stable, reflecting our expectation that the government will keep implementing its investment plans and sustain good economic growth rates,” S&P said in a statement.

S&P said the increased economic diversification and stable macroeconomic environment balances against what is a small, open economy “that is vulnerable to swings in global economic conditions; underdeveloped but growing domestic capital market; and developing political institutions.”

Economic growth is seen growing by 7.5 percent in 2013 and about 6 percent to 7 percent, on average, until 2016.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
