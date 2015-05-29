FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Panama awards $2 bln subway job to Odebrecht, FCC Construcciones
#Financials
May 29, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Panama awards $2 bln subway job to Odebrecht, FCC Construcciones

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on suspension of tender, decision)

PANAMA CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Panama on Friday awarded a nearly $2 billion contract to build a new subway line in the capital to a consortium that includes Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht and Spanish construction firm FCC Construcciones.

Panama’s office of public contracts awarded the contract after having decided earlier this month that the Odebrecht-FCC consortium presented the best proposal for the subway line, with a cost of $1.857 billion.

The tender was suspended last week due to a complaint by one of the bidders about the bidding process.

The complaint, submitted by the Panametro consortium, alleged that there were errors in the bid process stemming from the fact that at least two members of the evaluation committee had links to the winning group.

After reviewing the case against the Odebrecht-FCC consortium, however, the office of public contracts said the allegations against its bid were subjective and that the rights of the others bidders were not compromised.

As such, the Odebrecht-FCC consortium was awarded the contract, the office said in a statement. (Reporting by Elida Moreno, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
