REFILE-Britain asks for leaked Panama Papers, says will act swiftly
#Corrections News
April 4, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Britain asks for leaked Panama Papers, says will act swiftly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects language in second para)

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - The British government asked on Monday for a copy of leaked data on the clients of a Panama-based law firm so it can examine the information and act on any possible tax evasion.

The leak, which reveals the details of hundreds of thousands of clients in multiple jurisdictions of law company Mossack Fonseca, could be embarrassing for Prime Minister David Cameron, who has spoken out against tax evasion and tax avoidance.

His late father, Ian Cameron, is mentioned in the more than 11.5 million documents from the files, alongside some members of his Conservative Party in the upper house of parliament, former Conservative lawmakers and party donors, British media said.

Cameron’s office declined to comment.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
