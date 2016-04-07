FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog asks banks to check for any ties to Mossack Fonseca
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

UK watchdog asks banks to check for any ties to Mossack Fonseca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority has asked 20 banks and other financial firms to check if they have any ties to Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca, the FCA said on Thursday.

A massive leak of documents from the law firm detailed how the world’s rich skipped through loopholes to park cash in low-tax jurisdictions.

“We have written to the firms earlier this week,” an FCA spokeswoman said.

HSBC, Britain’s biggest bank, has dismissed suggestions it has actively used offshore structures to help clients cheat on their taxes.

The bank has said the documents from Panama pre-dated a thorough reform of its business model.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.