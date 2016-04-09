FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM Cameron says he mishandled 'Panama Papers' tax scrutiny
April 9, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

UK PM Cameron says he mishandled 'Panama Papers' tax scrutiny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday he should have handled scrutiny of his family’s tax arrangements better and promised to learn the lessons after days of negative media coverage and calls for his resignation.

After four days and four different statements over his late father’s inclusion in the “Panama Papers”, Cameron said on Thursday he once had a stake in his father’s offshore trust and had profited from it, spurring calls for the leader to resign.

“Well, it’s not been a great week,” Cameron said on Saturday, speaking in London at a meeting of members of his Conservative Party. “I know that I should have handled this better, I could have handled this better. I know there are lessons to learn and I will learn them.” (Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

