UK's Cameron, family, not set to benefit from offshore funds -spokesman

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron, his wife and their children do not stand to benefit in future from any offshore funds or trusts, Cameron’s spokesman said on Wednesday as the British leader continued to face questions over family tax affairs.

After initially saying the matter was private, Cameron’s office said on Tuesday that he and his family did not benefit from any such funds at present, but did not say whether they would do so in future. Cameron also said he did not own any shares or have any offshore funds.

Cameron has come under pressure over family tax affairs since his late father was named as a client of controversial law firm Mossack Fonseca in leaked documents known as the Panama papers. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Estelle Shirbon)