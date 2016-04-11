FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British finance minister Osborne publishes 2014/2015 tax record
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

British finance minister Osborne publishes 2014/2015 tax record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne published details of his tax records for 2014/15 on Monday, following the lead of Prime Minister David Cameron who on Sunday made the unprecedented decision to publish how much he earned and how much tax he paid.

The disclosures form part of the Conservative government’s attempts to draw a line under questions about senior politicians’ tax dealings after Cameron’s late father was mentioned in the Panama Papers as having set up an offshore fund.

The summary showed that Osborne paid 72,210 pounds ($102,971) of tax on a total taxable income of 198,738 pounds. That income was made up of his 120,526 pound salary, 33,562 pounds net rental income and dividend income of 44,647 pounds. (Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.