FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM Cameron and his family do not benefit from any offshore funds - spokesman
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

UK PM Cameron and his family do not benefit from any offshore funds - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron, his wife and their children do not benefit from any offshore funds, his spokesman said on Tuesday, after the British leader’s late father was included in a leaked list of clients using a law firm in the tax haven of Panama.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a visit to a business in central England, Cameron said he did not own any shares or have any offshore funds, but did not answer a question on whether he or his family had benefited from offshore investment funds set up by his father.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.