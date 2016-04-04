FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM Cameron's spokeswoman says family investments are "private matter"
April 4, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

UK PM Cameron's spokeswoman says family investments are "private matter"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday on whether the leader’s family had money invested in offshore funds set up by his father, saying it was a “private matter”.

Cameron’s late father, Ian Cameron, was among hundreds of thousands clients named in more than 11.5 million leaked documents from the files of a law firm based in the tax haven of Panama.

In 2012, British media reported that Cameron’s father ran a network of offshore investment funds to help build the family fortune.

Asked whether she could confirm that no family money was still invested in those funds, Cameron’s spokeswoman said: “That is a private matter, I am focused on what the government is doing.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

