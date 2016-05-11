FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finance minister summons bank chiefs over Panama paper report
May 11, 2016

French finance minister summons bank chiefs over Panama paper report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin will meet with the chairmen of French banks after demanding explanations about a press report alleging they set up offshore companies for clients, he said on Wednesday.

“It would not be tolerable that banks allow fraud, tax evasion or money-laundering,” he said in statement.

Le Monde newspaper widened the list of French banks under the tax haven spotlight in an article on Wednesday to include BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Credit Mutuel.

The statement mentioned that Sapin was to meet two unspecified banks. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

