Panama president, France's Hollande speak post leak, table finmin meet
April 8, 2016 / 6:25 PM / in 2 years

Panama president, France's Hollande speak post leak, table finmin meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Panama said on Friday President Juan Carlos Varela had spoken with his French counterpart Francois Hollande following a diplomatic standoff over a mass data leak, and had agreed their finance ministers should meet to discuss cooperation.

Panama’s government said in a statement the pair had proposed the meeting take place in Paris.

Panama warned earlier this week it could retaliate after France announced it would put the Central American nation back on its blacklist of uncooperative tax jurisdictions, following a major leak of documents from a Panamanian law firm.

Earlier on Friday Hollande urged Varela to help French tax authorities with their enquiries following the Panama Papers leaks, his press office said. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Simon Gardner)

